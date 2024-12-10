Tyler Fitzgerald Penciled In As Starting Second Baseman
2 days agoSan Francisco Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey said on Monday that he views infielder Tyler Fitzgerald as the team's starting second baseman going into the 2025 season and has already discussed it with the young infielder. Fitzgerald filled in nicely for the Giants at the 6 in his second year in the big leagues in 2024 and surprised everyone with a .280/.334/.497 slash line, .831 OPS, 15 home runs, 34 RBI, 17 stolen bases and 53 runs scored in 96 games after playing in only 10 games in his rookie season in 2023. With Giants bringing in Willy Adames to play shortstop, Fitzgerald will move to the keystone, where he has earned regular playing time after his strong showing. He has experience playing there (87 games in the minors) and will also have shortstop eligibility for fantasy managers. Fitzgerald has always had a high strikeout rate, so you shouldn't expect another high average, but his 20-20 potential will be intriguing as a middle-infield target later in drafts.
Source: San Francisco Chronicle - Susan Slusser
