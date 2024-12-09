Tyler Conklin Goes For 33 Yards In Week 14
3 days agoNew York Jets tight end Tyler Conklin caught three of his five targets for 33 yards in a 32-26 overtime loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 14. Conklin finished fourth on the Jets in targets in the close loss while posting his best yardage total since October 6 against the Minnesota Vikings. The veteran tight end has been trending up over the past two weeks, catching seven of his 10 targets for 65 yards over that span. He will be a low-end TE2 heading into Week 15 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Source: NFL.com
