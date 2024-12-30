Tyler Conklin Finds The End Zone In Week 17
2 weeks agoNew York Jets tight end Tyler Conklin caught all eight of his targets for 57 yards and a touchdown while catching a two-point conversion in a 40-14 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 17. Conklin finished second on the team in receiving while hauling in a 20-yard touchdown pass from Tyrod Taylor in the fourth quarter, his third touchdown catch of the season. The veteran tight end has come on strong over the past two games, having caught 13 passes for 116 yards and a touchdown over that span. He will cap off his 2024 season against the Miami Dolphins in Week 18.
Source: NFL.com
