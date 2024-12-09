Tyler Boyd Catches Just One Pass Sunday
3 days agoTennessee Titans wide receiver Tyler Boyd caught just one of his four targets on Sunday afternoon, producing a seven-yard reception during the third quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars. For the first time since Week 10 (and just the third time this season), Boyd was held to one or fewer receptions. The 30-year-old now has 33 catches for 317 yards this year, but he's still looking for his first touchdown as a member of the Titans. He remains off the fantasy radar in his current role as the No. 3 receiver behind Calvin Ridley and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller