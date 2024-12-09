Tyler Bass Hits All Six Extra Points In Week 14
2 days agoBuffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass went 6-for-6 on extra points and did not attempt a field goal during Sunday's Week 14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Six extra points aren't ideal for fantasy scoring, but fantasy managers should still be satisfied with Bass achieving perfection on the road. The 27-year-old is now 44-for-48 on extra points and 19-for-23 on field goals in 2024, ranking 12th in fantasy points among kickers. He should continue to be deployed as a fringe top-12 kicking option ahead of Week 15 against the Detroit Lions.
Source: RotoBaller
