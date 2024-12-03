Ty Jerome Questionable For Tuesday
3 days agoCleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome (illness) is considered questionable for Tuesday's meeting with Washington. He's in the midst of a bout with an illness and may miss his first game of the campaign. After being a third-stringer on the Cavaliers team last season, Jerome has emerged as a big part of the rotation in 2024-25. He's fifth in scoring on the team with 11.8 points and has averaged 3.6 assists with 1.4 steals in 18.8 minutes. Caris LeVert and Sam Merrill are in a position to get more action without Jerome, while Craig Porter Jr. might be back in the rotation to take care of some of the backup point guard minutes.
Source: NBA Injury Report
