Twins Receiving Calls On Carlos Correa
3 days agoMinneapolis Star Tribune's Bobby Nightengale reports that the Minnesota Twins have received calls from teams interested in trading for shortstop Carlos Correa. The veteran shortstop is owed over $120 million over the next four seasons and has been limited to 221 games in the last two seasons due to various injuries, most notably with his feet. The 30-year-old Puerto Rican and three-time All-Star played in only 86 games in 2024 but swung the bat well when healthy, slashing .310/.388/.517 with a .905 OPS, 14 home runs, 54 RBI and 55 runs scored. Correa is recovering nicely in the offseason and should be ready for next year. He showed that he still has above-average power, but because of durability issues with his feet, interested teams aren't likely to offer much to Minnesota. There are also long-term concerns about his ankle, making him a pretty big risk in real life and in fantasy in 2025 and beyond.
Source: Minneapolis Star Tribune - Bobby Nightengale
