Tua Tagovailoa Throws For Over 300 Yards In Third Straight Game
3 days agoMiami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed 33 of 47 passes for 331 yards and two touchdowns in their 32-26 overtime victory over the New York Jets. He also rushed the ball once for three yards. The touchdown to end the game was a beautiful touch throw from 10 yards out. This now marks the third straight game where Tagovailoa has thrown 300-plus yards and multiple passing touchdowns. The 26-year-old has played the best football of his career since returning in Week 8. His last interception was back in Week 9 against the Los Angeles Rams. Every game is meaningful for Miami moving forward as they try and narrowly sneak into a playoff spot. Tagovailoa will look to take advantage of some favorable matchups coming up on the schedule. Miami will travel in Week 15 to take on a Houston Texans team that has struggled defending the pass.
Source: NFL
