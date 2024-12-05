Troy Stecher Good To Go Thursday
16 hours agoEdmonton Oilers defenseman Troy Stecher (ear) is expected to play against Columbus on Thursday. He was injured in Tuesday's 1-0 loss to Vegas when a puck hit Stecher's ear. Stecher recently put together a three-game assists streak. These are his lone points in 21 outings this season. Without the puck, he has recorded 25 blocks and 15 hits in 21 games. The 30-year-old will continue to skate with Darnell Nurse on the second defensive pairing Thursday night.
Source: Tony Brar
