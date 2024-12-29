Trey McBride Scores First Receiving Touchdown Of The Season In Week 17
2 weeks agoArizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride reached the end zone through the air for the first time this season in the 13-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. McBride had a dominant performance, catching 12 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown. He was the heartbeat of the Cardinals' offense and willed them down the field drive after drive. Unfortunately, McBride couldn't get his head around fast enough on the Cardinals' final offensive play, which resulted in a game-sealing interception for the Rams. McBride was one of the best tight ends in fantasy football this year, and managers should be pleased with his performance this week.
Source: ESPN.com
