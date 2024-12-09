Trey McBride Records 70 Yards Receiving In The Week 14 Loss
2 days agoArizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride finished the day with seven catches for 70 yards in the Week 14 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. There is no doubt that McBride is the focal point of the Cardinals' passing attack. McBride logged 14 targets, leading the team in that category for the game. He has yet to find the end zone through the air this season, but he continues to dominate targets for the Cardinals and remains one of the top tight ends in fantasy football. The Cardinals passing attack should have an advantageous matchup with the New England Patriots next week.
Source: ESPN.com
