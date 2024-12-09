Trey Benson Barely On Field In Week 14
3 days agoArizona Cardinals rookie running back Trey Benson did not contribute much in the Week 14 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Although it seemed like Benson was due for more involvement in the Cardinals' offense, that simply has not been the case. Benson totaled two carries for 15 yards and added one reception for four yards. Until Benson puts together multiple games of fantasy-relevant production, he remains a handcuff for lead back James Conner and not much else.
Source: ESPN.com
Source: ESPN.com