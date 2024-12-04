Trevor Rogers Looking To Regain Velocity
2 days agoBaltimore Orioles left-hander Trevor Rogers, who as acquired in a trade from the Miami Marlins last year, was sent to Triple-A Norfolk after four mostly ineffective starts with his new club. It was a big fall for Rogers, who had a 3.17 ERA in his final nine starts with the Marlins. He had a 7.11 ERA in his four starts for the O's. Rogers was an All-Star as a rookie in 2021 but admits he was overwhelmed in his move to Baltimore in 2024. The veteran lefty did have a 2.96 ERA with 28 K's and six walks in 24 1/3 innings in his final four starts for Norfolk, though, and he is going to a player performance data-driven center this offseason for further evaluation to try and regain some velocity. Rogers averaged 94.5 mph on his fastball in 2021, but it was down to 91.9 mph in 2024. The 27-year-old is focusing on getting his lower half stronger as he looks to bounce back in 2025 with the O's.
Source: MASN Sports - Steve Melewski
