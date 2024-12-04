Trevor Lawrence Placed On Injured Reserve
2 days agoAccording to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (concussion) was placed on the injured reserve. While Lawrence could return for their final game of the season in Week 18, fantasy managers should not plan on him suiting up as the Jaguars are far from playoff contention and may opt to rest their franchise quarterback. Lawrence sustained this concussion last weekend during their loss to the Houston Texans. Fantasy managers should expect former first-round selection Mac Jones to serve as the QB1 for the remaining five games, with C.J. Beathard serving as the backup. Jones received two starts earlier this season and averaged 124.5 passing yards per game with a 0:3 TD:INT ratio. Jones should only be viewed as a desperation QB2 in deep Superflex formats.
Source: Adam Schefter
