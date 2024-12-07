Tre Tucker Could Have Increased Opportunity In Week 14
4 days agoLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker has a nice matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 14 and could see added targets with fellow receiver Jakobi Meyers expected to play through an ankle injury on Sunday. Tucker only had a season-low one target in the Week 13 loss to the division-rival Kansas City Chiefs, but he made the most of it, going for a 58-yard touchdown. The previous week against the Broncos, he caught seven of eight targets for 82 yards, his second-highest receiving total of the year. Tampa's secondary is vulnerable, as they've been a top-10 matchup for receivers in 2024 in terms of PPR points allowed per game. The 23-year-old has been tough to trust in fantasy, as he has three or fewer catches in nine of 12 games. However, he may be worth a dart throw WR4/flex play in deeper leagues this weekend with six teams on bye.
Source: Pro Football Reference
