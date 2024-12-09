Travis Etienne Jr. More Involved As Receiver Than Rusher In Week 14
2 days agoJacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. served as the pass-catching back and complement to Tank Bigsby in a 10-6 win over the Tennessee Titans. The former first-round back out of Clemson finished with an efficient 20 yards on four carries and 50 yards on four receptions. While it's not ideal for Etienne Jr. fantasy managers that Bigsby out-carried him 18 to four, his fantasy day was salvaged in the passing game. With Mac Jones being much less of a downfield passing threat than Trevor Lawrence, the running backs are expected to be more involved in the passing game. That came to fruition with Etienne Jr., who was second on the team in receptions and receiving yards. Etienne Jr. will look to continue producing in the passing game in a Week 15 clash with the New York Jets.
Source: RotoBaller
