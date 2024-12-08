Trae Young Ready To Face Nuggets
3 days agoAtlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young (Achilles) will suit up for Sunday's contest against Denver. He's been upgraded from probable to available. Young is coming off an incredible 31-point, 20-assist outing against the Lakers. He'll be expected to do extra work offensively again on Sunday, as Jalen Johnson (shoulder) has been ruled out for the game. This should be a good matchup for Young, as he faces a team that's allowed the 11th-most fantasy points to opposing point guards in 2024-25.
Source: Atlanta Hawks
Source: Atlanta Hawks