Trae Young Listed As Probable For Sunday
4 days agoAtlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (Achilles) is considered probable for Sunday's matchup against the Denver Nuggets. Young has been managing right Achilles tendinitis, but it hasn't impacted his performance. The All-Star point guard recently put up a remarkable 31 points and 20 assists in Friday's win over the Lakers, marking the second time in six games he's reached at least 20 assists. With over 12 assists per game, he continues to lead the league in that category.
Source: NBA Injury Report
