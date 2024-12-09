Toumani Camara Upgraded To Available
3 days agoPortland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara (foot) has been upgraded to available ahead of Sunday's meeting with the Lakers. He was previously sporting a questionable tag. Camara was in danger of missing his first game of the season after hurting his right foot in Friday's blowout loss to Utah. The 24-year-old has been a starter for all 23 Trail Blazers games, averaging 9.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.4 steals in 30.0 minutes.
Source: Trevor Lane
Source: Trevor Lane