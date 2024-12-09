Tony Pollard Posts 124 Total Yards In Loss To Jacksonville
3 days agoTennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard rushed 21 times for 102 yards while adding two receptions on as many targets for 22 yards in the 10-6 loss to Jacksonville on Sunday. While it was an abysmal performance from the Titans offense who only mustered six points against the NFL's worst defense, Pollard was the lone bright spot on the day. The former Cowboy posted his third 100-plus yard rushing game of the season and averaged a healthy 4.9 YPC, tied for his fourth-highest mark of the year. Pollard also dominated the touches once again, receiving 23 opportunities in comparison to his backfield mate Tyjae Spears' eight. With the fantasy playoffs starting next week vs. Cincinnati, Pollard checks in as a high-floor RB2 but with limited upside due to the volatility of this Titans offense.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN