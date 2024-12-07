Tommy Tremble To Continue Seeing More Snaps In Week 14
5 days agoCarolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble could see increased opportunity again in their Week 14 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. With rookie tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders (neck) out last week, Tremble accumulated five receptions for 77 yards on eight targets. The outing matched his total yards on the season. Sanders is questionable for Sunday’s matchup against the Eagles but is expected to play. Philadelphia is one of the league's top defenses, especially against the pass. However, that could force quarterback Bryce Young to rely on Tremble and the underneath game more often. RotoBaller has him ranked as TE28 this week. However, with Sanders in the mix, fantasy managers outside of deep leagues can avoid Tremble as a TE streamer for Week 14.
Source: RotoBaller
