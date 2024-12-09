Tommy Tremble Records First Touchdown Of Season
2 days agoCarolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble caught just one pass for three yards in their 22-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. It was a quick, outbreaking route on 4th-and-goal that gave the veteran his first touchdown of the year. Tremble has battled various injuries to his hamstring, back, and head this year, so finding pay dirt in Week 14 was extra meaningful. Still, with rookie Ja'Tavion Sanders (neck) returning this week, Tremble's value moving forward is questionable. Tremble is mainly an option in deep leagues when the Panthers host the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN