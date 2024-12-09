Titans Defense Productive Despite Loss To Divisional Foe
3 days agoThe Tennessee Titans defense allowed 10 points, forced two turnovers, and registered one sack during Sunday's Week 14 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Otis Reese IV led the way with his two quarterback hits, one tackle for loss, and one interception. Chidobe Awuzie also registered an interception. Meanwhile, Harold Landry picked up one sack and two total quarterback hits. Although the Titans defense didn't score any points themselves, they played well and kept their team in the game (even though the offense couldn't finish the job). The Titans D/ST is off the fantasy radar heading into Week 15 against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Source: RotoBaller
