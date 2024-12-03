Tirso Ornelas Showing Well In Mexican Winter League
3 days agoSan Diego Padres outfield prospect Tirso Ornelas was added to the team's 40-man roster in July of last season, prompting speculation that there was a chance fans could see him inside Petco Park before the conclusion of 2024. That did not come to fruition, but Ornelas had a solid season at Triple-A nonetheless, slashing .297/.367/.497 with 23 home runs and a below-average strikeout rate of 16.1%. The 24-year-old has carried over that success into the Mexican Winter League while playing for the Charros de Jalisco. San Diego's 17th-ranked prospect is slashing .314/.419/.524 with five home runs and seven stolen bases in 30 games (124 PA). The Padres are likely set in the outfield at the moment with Fernando Tatis Jr., Jackson Merrill, and assuming they bring back free agent Jurickson Profar, but at the very least, Ornelas looks like a potential bench bat for 2025. If the Padres lose out on Profar, Ornelas could become fantasy-relevant, so it's a situation worth monitoring.
Source: Baseball Reference
