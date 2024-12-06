Tim Patrick Hauls In Two Touchdowns In Week 14
33 mins agoDetroit Lions wide receiver Tim Patrick scored his first two touchdowns of the season on Thursday night to help the team to a 34-31 win over the Green Bay Packers. The former Denver Bronco finished the game with six receptions for 43 yards and two touchdowns on seven targets. This was the second two-touchdown performance of his career, the last one happened in Week 13 of the 2020 season. It was also his first touchdown since Week 15 of 2021. Patrick and company will take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 15.
Source: ESPN
