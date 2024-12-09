Tigers Interested In Andrew Heaney
2 days agoThe Detroit Tigers have interest in starting pitchers who are candidates for one-year deals this offseason, which includes left-hander Andrew Heaney and right-hander Kyle Gibson. President of baseball operations Scott Harris tried to sign Heaney in November of 2021 when he was the general managers of the San Francisco Giants. In the last two seasons with the Texas Rangers, Heaney has posted a 4.22 ERA with 310 strikeouts over 307 1/3 frames. Another player Detroit could be watching is right-hander Michael Soroka, who had a 4.74 ERA with 84 K's and 44 walks over 79 2/3 innings in 25 games (nine starts) for the Chicago White Sox in 2024. In his final 11 games in relief, Soroka was stellar with a 1.84 ERA, 41 K's and only nine walks in 24 1/3 frames. Because free-agent right-hander Nick Pivetta would require forfeiting draft picks, the Tigers are unlikely to pursue him.
Source: Detroit Free Press - Evan Petzold
Source: Detroit Free Press - Evan Petzold