Thomas Harley A Game-Time Decision For Monday
3 weeks agoDallas Stars defenseman Thomas Harley (illness) is a game-time decision for Monday's meeting with Washington. He appears to be the latest victim of a flu bug that has recently spread in the Stars locker room. Harley's absence would be a massive loss for the team, as the young blue-liner eats up over 22 minutes of ice time on a nightly basis and contributes at both ends of the ice. In 29 appearances, Harley has notched 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) with 66 shots and 35 blocks. He leads the team with a plus-15 rating. Nils Lundkvist (illness) is expected back on Monday and looks to be Harley's replacement in the lineup if the latter does not feel well enough to play.
Source: Brien Rea
