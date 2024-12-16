Thatcher Demko Starting Against Avalanche Monday
3 weeks agoVancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko will make his third start of the season on Monday against Colorado. He faces the league's top scorer, Nathan MacKinnon, and his crew after going winless in his first couple of appearances. Demko has a 0-1-1 record with a 4.47 goals-against average and a .830 save percentage. He's had a difficult time, but the Canucks go with Demko again on Monday as Kevin Lankinen (illness) remains unavailable. Arturs Silovs will dress as the backup. This is another difficult matchup for Demko, as the Avalanche can score for fun and have averaged 3.31 goals for the campaign.
Source: Ben Kuzma
