Tee Higgins Quiet Amidst Teammate's Big Game
1 day agoCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins caught two of his five targets for 23 yards during Monday's Week 14 win over the Dallas Cowboys. It was just the second time this season that Higgins, who appears destined for a split from the Bengals in free agency, had fewer than 12 points (PPR) in a single game. The 25-year-old continues to be overshadowed by Ja'Marr Chase, who turned in 14 catches for 177 yards and two touchdowns against Dallas. Higgins is the third playmaking option behind Chase and Chase Brown, and as a result, he'll continue to be ranked in the WR3/FLEX tier for Week 15.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller