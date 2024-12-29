Tee Higgins Erupts In Week 17
2 weeks agoCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (ankle, knee) was active for Saturday's meeting with the Broncos. The wideout had one of the best performances of his career in Week 17, amassing 131 yards off 11 catches. He also scored three touchdowns, with one in overtime securing the win for the Bengals. Without question, Cincinnati needs him on the field in Week 18 versus the Steelers to keep their playoff hopes alive. With that in mind, he should continue to get the attention of Joe Burrow, especially if the Pittsburgh defense keeps a close eye on Ja'Marr Chase.
Source: ESPN
