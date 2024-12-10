Taylor Hall Enjoys Multi-Point Outing Versus Rangers
1 day agoChicago Blackhawks left wing Taylor Hall had a hand in both goals as the team shocked the New York Rangers on Monday with a 2-1 win at Madison Square Garden. Hall helped Tyler Bertuzzi start the scoring in the contest in the first period, and he netted a goal himself with his only shot on target in the second frame. It was Hall's third multi-point performance of the season. The former MVP tends to come alive occasionally, but his work overall has been lacking. Through 27 outings, Hall has registered six goals and six assists. He's yet to find the score sheet in back-to-back games this season.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN