Taurean Prince Listed As Probable For Friday Night In Boston
16 hours agoMilwaukee Bucks forward Taurean Prince (quad) is listed as probable for Friday night's matchup against the Boston Celtics. Prince hasn't missed a game all season and logged his normal minutes on Wednesday, when he showed up on the injury report as well, so it doesn't appear that this injury is hampering him much. A bigger concern for fantasy managers, in regards to Prince's performance, is the return of Khris Middleton on Friday. Prince has brought fantasy value through making threes, hitting them at a league-leading 55.6% clip. However, it's been on generally low volume. If Middleton takes away any chances from three then it could impact Prince's numbers.
Source: NBA Injury Report
