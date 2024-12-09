Tank Bigsby Earns Huge Share Of Backfield Touches In Week 14
2 days agoJacksonville Jaguars running back Tank Bigsby was the lead back in a 10-6 victory over the Tennessee Titans. The former Auburn back finished with 18 carries for 55 yards and a touchdown, as well as one catch for seven yards. Bigsby out-touched fellow back Travis Etienne Jr. 19 to eight but was less efficient with his touches. That didn't matter from a fantasy perspective, as a rushing touchdown salvaged what would have otherwise been a mediocre fantasy output. With Mac Jones under center instead of Trevor Lawrence, Bigsby's yards per carry fell to 3.1, well below his 4.3 average for the season, but the volume was enough to still produce fantasy points. Bigsby will look to maintain this level of volume with better efficiency against the New York Jets in Week 15.
Source: RotoBaller
