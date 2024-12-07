Talanoa Hufanga Activated From Injured Reserve
4 days agoSan Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga (wrist) has been activated from the injured reserve ahead of the Week 14 matchup against the Chicago Bears. The return of Hufanga will boost this 49ers defense that will be without superstar pass rusher Nick Bosa (wrist) this Sunday. Hufanga has only played in two games this season due to injuries, but figures to reclaim his starting safety spot now. The All-Pro safety should give this secondary a much-needed lift ahead of this must-win game against the Bears.
Source: Tom Pelissero
