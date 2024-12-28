Stone Smartt Makes Two Catches In Blowout Week 17 Win
2 weeks agoLos Angeles Chargers tight end Stone Smartt made two catches in a Week 17 win over the New England Patriots. Smartt shared the tight end position with Will Dissly, who was able to return after a two game absence. Smartt was targeted twice, making both catches for a total of 23 yards. Dissly saw three targets in the game. With Dissly active, Smartt is difficult to count on for anything more than a non-zero floor.
Source: ESPN.com
