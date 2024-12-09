Stone Smartt Makes Three Catches In Week 14 Loss
2 days agoLos Angeles Chargers tight end Stone Smartt was targeted three times in a Week 14 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, making three catches for 54 yards. Smartt was forced into a larger role after starting tight end Will Dissly (shoulder) had to leave the game due to getting injured on the last play before halftime. Smartt has shown some upside in small bursts and could be a streaming option in 2TE leagues in Week 15 if Dissly is unable to return.
Source: ESPN.com
