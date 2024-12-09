Steelers D/ST Limits Cleveland Offense In Week 14 Win
3 days agoThe Pittsburgh Steelers' defense held the Cleveland Browns to 14 points while recording two interceptions, three sacks, and a fumble recovery in a Week 14 victory. Defensive tackle Cameron Heyward led the way with two sacks while defensive back James Pierre and nose tackle Keeanu Benton came away with picks off Browns quarterback Jameis Winston. Pittsburgh has proven to be a matchup-proof fantasy option this season as its defense is capable of making game-altering plays on any given Sunday. That said, fantasy managers who want to play it safe may want to look for another DST in Week 15 when the Steelers travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles.
Source: ESPN
