Sincere McCormick Signed To Active Roster
3 days agoLas Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick has been signed off the practice squad on Tuesday. The undrafted back couldn't be sent back to the practice squad after being elevated three times. The Raiders are banged up with Alexander Mattison (quad) and Zamir White (quad) missing each of the last two games. That being said, the Raiders decided to sign McCormick to the 53-man roster. He has been operating as the No. 2 back over the last two games. He rushed 12 times for 64 yards during last week's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He figures to get a decent look down the stretch of the season with the Raiders not playing for much right now.
Source: Las Vegas Raiders
