Sincere McCormick Questionable To Return On Monday
3 weeks agoLas Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (ankle) is listed as questionable to return for Monday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. McCormick was forced to exit in the second quarter due to an ankle issue. The team will likely evaluate him at halftime to see if he'll be able to return for the second half. Before exiting, McCormick rushed for eight yards on seven carries and hauled in two receptions for 17 yards. The expectation is that Alexander Mattison will see the bulk of the carries until McCormick returns. Ameer Abdullah could also be in the mix for this Raiders rushing attack that has struggled all season long.
Source: Around The NFL
