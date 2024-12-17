Sincere McCormick Produces Little, Then Exits Contest With Injury
2 weeks agoLas Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (ankle) carried the ball seven times for eight rushing yards and caught two passes for 17 yards against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 15 before having his leg trapped under a defender's tackle and awkwardly bending enough to cause an injury. He was initially said to be questionable, but was subsequently ruled out. He didn't return to the contest. His status for Week 16 is now up in the air, and fantasy managers will need to stay updated on the situation. It doesn't seem like a good idea to start him against the Jacksonville Jaguars next week, though, as he may deal with the lingering effects of the ailment for some time. In his place, RBs Ameer Abdullah and Alexander Mattison should split most of the backfield work if McCormick can't go. Abdullah seems like the guy to start in fantasy, since he's maintained a solid pass-catching role when he gets significant playing time.
Source: ESPN
