Sincere McCormick Highly Efficient In Loss To Buccaneers
3 days agoLas Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick rushed for 78 yards on 15 carries during Sunday's Week 14 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also caught two of his three targets for an additional 11 receiving yards. McCormick, officially signed to the active roster this week, played admirably while filling in for Alexander Mattison (ankle) and Zamir White (quad). McCormick's efficiency and productivity also allowed him to operate as the Raiders' clear No. 1 running back over Ameer Abdullah. Fantasy managers should continue to monitor this backfield, as it's possible that McCormick remains the lead back even after Mattison and White return from their respective injuries. The 24-year-old should be treated as a solid RB3 option in fantasy football ahead of next week's battle with the Atlanta Falcons.
Source: RotoBaller
