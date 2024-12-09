Shavkat Rakhmonov Remains Undefeated After UFC 310
3 days agoShavkat Rakhmonov improved to 19-0 with his five-round decision win over Ian Machado Garry on Saturday at UFC 310. Rakhmonov was supposed to fight Belal Muhammad for the welterweight title, but after the champ pulled out he took on Garry. Rakhmonov controlled the first couple of rounds with his clinch work, but Garry did have success in the third round. Entering the fifth round, Rakhmonov fought off a choke attempt and was able to survive. When the final horn sounded he got the decision win to improve to 19-0, but his 100% finish rate went away. Rakhmonov will face Muhammad for the welterweight title next time out.
Source: UFC
Source: UFC