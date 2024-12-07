Sergei Bobrovsky Returns To Panthers Crease
4 days agoFlorida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (personal) will be back in action on Saturday against San Jose. He's sat out a pair of contests for personal reasons. Bobrovsky has won each of his last two starts, sporting an 11-5-1 record for the season. The two-time Vezina Trophy winner carries a strong record despite allowing over three goals per game (3.04) and posting a subpar .890 save percentage. Bobrovsky is expected to grab another victory on Saturday, with the Panthers a massive -385 favorite for the game. But the Sharks have had some success lately, going 4-2-0 in their last six contests.
Source: Jameson Olive
