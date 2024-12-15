Scott Perunovich Back For Blues Sunday
3 weeks agoSt. Louis Blues defenseman Scott Perunovich will be back in the lineup against the Rangers on Sunday. The 26-year-old has been a healthy scratch for the previous three games. Perunovich has struggled for consistency all season, recording six points (two goals, four assists) in 18 games with seven shots and 18 blocks. Pierre-Olivier Joseph gets the night off on Sunday to accommodate Perunovich, who will work with Ryan Suter on the third defensive pairing. Newly acquired Cam Fowler has replaced Suter in the top four. When he plays, Perunovich typically gets power-play time as well, but he's far from a reliable source for offense in fantasy hockey.
Source: Alex Ferrario
