Sauce Gardner Inactive Against Dolphins On Sunday
3 days agoNew York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (hamstring) is officially inactive for Week 14 against the Miami Dolphins. This was widely expected after Gardner missed three consecutive practices and entered the weekend listed as doubtful. The talented defender has not previously missed a contest this season, registering 39 tackles, one sack, and zero interceptions through 12 contests. Brandin Echols should draw the start in his absence.
Source: New York Jets
Source: New York Jets