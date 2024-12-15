Saquon Barkley Remains On The Sidelines Versus Pittsburgh
3 weeks agoPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (undisclosed) was examined in the blue medical tent during Sunday's meeting with the Steelers. While the team hasn't released an official injury designation, he hasn't returned to the game. Without question, fantasy managers are concerned, especially since he's been a top fantasy producer throughout the 2024-25 campaign. If Barkley doesn't return, he'll finish with 31 yards off seven carries, with Kenneth Gainwell in line for more opportunities out of the backfield.
Source: TV Broadcast
Source: TV Broadcast