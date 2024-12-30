Saquon Barkley Hits 2,000-Yard Mark In Week 17
2 weeks agoPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley dominated in the team's 41-7 victory over the Dallas Cowboys, carrying the ball 31 times for an incredible 167 yards. He also added two receptions for two yards. Despite not finding the end zone, Barkley's performance was enough to place him in the Top-5 fantasy running backs of Week 17 heading into Sunday night. Barkley etched his name into the history books during this game, becoming only the ninth player in NFL history to surpass 2,000 rushing yards in a single season. He now sits just 101 yards shy of breaking Eric Dickerson's all-time single-season rushing record. This game was also Barkley's 11th 100-yard rushing performance. The Eagles will rely on Barkley's brilliance again in Week 18 when they host the New York Giants, with a chance to make history on the line.
Source: ESPN
