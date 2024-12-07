49ers D/ST A Decent Option In Week 14
5 days agoThe San Francisco 49ers defense/special teams unit will host rookie Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears in Week 14. The Niners' D has done nothing to help fantasy managers since a decent showing in Week 11 versus Seattle, giving up 35-plus points in two straight road games in Green Bay and Buffalo. San Francisco is 21st in the league in sacks, 11th in takeaways, and 24th in points allowed. Edge Nick Bosa (hip, oblique) is doubtful, but they're otherwise relatively healthy. Chicago has done a great job taking care of the ball, with only nine offensive giveaways all year but their quarterbacks have been sacked at the second-highest rate in the league. Starting center Ryan Bates (concussion) is out for a third-straight game. At the skill positions, wideout DJ Moore (quad) and running back D'Andre Swift (quad) are questionable while backup running back Roschon Johnson is out with a concussion. The health of Moore and Swift will go a long way to determining the startability of the 49ers D/ST. As it stands, they are RotoBaller's 10th-ranked option in Week 14.
Source: ESPN.COM
