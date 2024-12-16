Sam Howell Abysmal In Relief Of Geno Smith
3 weeks agoSeattle Seahawks backup quarterback Sam Howell did not do much to inspire confidence when called upon in Week 15. Howell replaced Geno Smith (knee) in the second half of Seattle's loss to the Green Bay Packers. He completed 5/14 passes for 24 yards and an interception. His QBR of 3.3 was about as low as you can go. Howell was turnover-prone with the Commanders in 2023 but his yardage totals were solid. To see him struggle in a way that suggests substantial regression in 2024 is concerning. With fantasy managers relying on Seattle's running backs and wide receivers in the fantasy playoffs, Howell's performance does not inspire much confidence should Smith miss time. Smith's injury severity is unknown so it is too early to tell what will happen. If Smith does need to miss time, at least Howell will have a whole week to prepare for Seattle's final home game against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller