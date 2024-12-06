Ryan O'Reilly Out Week-To-Week
2 hours agoNashville Predators center Ryan O'Reilly (lower body) has been labeled as week-to-week. He missed his first game of the season Thursday versus Montreal, and unfortunately, O'Reilly isn't expected to make a quick return. The veteran forward has bagged 14 points (five goals, nine assists) in 26 outings this season, putting him third in scoring on the team. Steven Stamkos took on first-line center duties on Thursday, with Fedor Svechkov slotting into the second line. Zachary L'Heureux also saw time in the top six as the struggling Predators were handed another defeat on Thursday.
Source: NHL.com
